For the first time, quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Bryce Young faced off as the Miami Dolphins took on the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. While Tagovailoa won round one, he is still expecting Young to have a fruitful career in the NFL.

The Dolphins came away with a 42-21 win, moving to 5-1 on the season. Young is still looking for his first NFL win as the Panthers are 0-6. But no matter where either team stands right now, Tagovailoa thinks Carolina is in good hands with Young at QB, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

“Bryce Young is doing a tremendous job,” Tagovailoa said. “There are going to be rookie mistakes. He will continue to grow. I told him the naysayers are an external factor. Believe in yourself.”

When Tagovailoa was a rookie, he appeared in 10 and started nine games for the Dolphins. He went 6-3 as a starter while throwing for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Through his first six games in the NFL, Young has thrown for 750 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He has thrown for 200+ yards the past three weeks and didn't throw an interception against the Dolphins in Week 6.

At the current moment, Tua Tagovailoa and Bryce Young are in much different tiers. Tagovailoa is on pace to be in MVP consideration while Young is still trying to find his footing. But Tagovailoa cautions to not put too much stock into Young's struggles as a rookie.

It took time for Tagovailoa to become a premier passer in the NFL. The Dolphins weren't always title contenders. The success hasn't come early for Bryce Young nor the Panthers. But Tagovailoa thinks that if Carolina can be patient, the payoff will be worth it.