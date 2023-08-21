Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero and Coach Frank Reich have been having a hard time managing their secondary during the NFL Preseason. Stantley Thomas-Oliver did not play against the New York Giants. Donte Jackson got injured during the said joint practice matchup. There were huge decisions to be made and the Carolina Panthers' DC knew someone reliable that was still on the market. Evero helped the Panthers land former Los Angeles Rams player Troy Hill amid their cornerback chaos.

The Panthers and Troy Hill have agreed to sign terms such that he can make a transition to playing for Coach Frank Reich, per Ian Rapaport of the NFL. More than that, they are also getting an unexpected Rams defensive squad reunion with Ejiro Evero.

The Carolina defensive coordinator and Hill go way back. They both worked alongside each other from 2015 up until 2020 in the Rams system. Fate would have them to be inseparable as the two would reunite again last season and this season.

Hill has picked up eight career interceptions and the veteran is likely to wreak more havoc after the NFL preseason. His greatest career highlight was picking off Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen. All of these flashes of veteran greatness are useful for Reich and Evero.

The team has been struggling to keep their secondary healthy and available. It is still a question if he starts over Stantley Thomas-Oliver or Donte Jackson before the season starts. But, one thing is for sure and that is their depth problem at cornerback is slowly getting solved.