The Carolina Panthers will begin their 2023 NFL preseason schedule with a game against the New York Jets at 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday in Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers faced the Jets in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season, taking a 19-14 victory in Bank of America Stadium. Quarterback Sam Darnold finished the game with 270 passing yards and one touchdown, while now-San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffery finished with 187 yards from scrimmage.

The Panthers will round out their preseason schedule with games against the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.

Carolina released its unofficial depth chart on Tuesday. Receivers DJ Chark, Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo made up the three starting receivers for the Panthers. Tight ends Hayden Hurst and Ian Thomas also took up starting spots. Quarterback Bryce Young, who was drafted with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, took a starting role over quarterback Andy Dalton.

Who are some players on the Carolina Panthers roster bubble who need to shine in the 2023 NFL preseason?

Shi Smith

Smith, who was selected with the 204th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played in 17 games and started in six during his sophomore season with the Panthers. The former South Carolina receiver's season was highlighted by a 70-yard, one-touchdown performance during a 30-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17. He hauled in all four of the passes thrown his way as the Bucs took the victory in Raymond James Stadium.

The Panthers traded receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears when they traded for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in March. They signed Thielen to a three-year, $25 million contract the same month. Smith took spots behind Thielen and receiver Damiere Byrd on the unofficial depth chart.

Smith will have to shine in the preseason to help boost an offense that finished the 2022 season with 3,246 receiving yards, putting them at 28th in the NFL behind the Giants, Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans, according to NFL.com.

Spencer Brown

Running back Miles Sanders, who agreed to terms on a four-year, $25.4 million contract with the Panthers in March, took up the starting running back role on the team's unofficial depth chart. The former second-round pick out of Penn State played for four years with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with Carolina, gaining a total of 3,708 rushing yards during the 57 games he suited up for the Eagles.

Chuba Hubbard, a former Oklahoma State standout who has played in 32 games for Carolina, took the spot behind Sanders. He took second place on the Panthers' roster with 466 rushing yards in 2022. Running back D'Onta Foreman, now a member of the Bears, led the team with 914 rushing yards last year.

Brown must make his mark on a roster with a few options at the running back. Raheem Blackshear, who will take up a role on special teams as a kick and punt returner, will return for his second season in 2023. Former Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples signed as an undrafted free agent in April.

Amare Barno

Barno, a second-year linebacker, played in nine games for Carolina last season. He finished with nine combined tackles, two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and two sacks.

Barno placed behind linebackers Justin Houston, Marquis Haynes Sr. and Kobe Jones on the unofficial depth chart. Houston and edge rusher Brian Burns took the two starting outside linebacker spots on the depth chart. He must define his role among Carolina's other linebackers after the Panthers hired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in February.