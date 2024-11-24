The Carolina Panthers have not had a great 2024 campaign, but they are showing signs of improvement. Carolina is 3-7 heading into Week 12 and find itself in the midst of a two-game winning streak. The Panthers face a tough opponent in the Chiefs on Sunday. Unfortunately, they will be without one of their more productive rookies on offense.

The Panthers have deactivated rookie receiver Jalen Coker for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Thankfully, veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is expected to return to the starting lineup.

Coker is an undrafted receiver out of Holy Cross. He has emerged as a capable weapon for the Panthers in 2024.

Coker has hauled in 17 receptions for 263 yards and one touchdown. He has become the WR3 in Carolina for the remainder of the season.

Getting Thielen back makes it sting a little less to not have Coker.

Panthers QB Bryce Young still has plenty of weapons for going against the mighty Chiefs. Carolina will have its tandem of Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks active for the first time this season. They also have Xavier Legette and Ja'Tavion Sanders who can help out Thielen in the passing game.

Bryce Young will remain the starter for Panthers in huge game against the Chiefs

Bryce Young may still be the future of the Carolina Panthers after all.

The Panthers benched Young earlier in the season. However, they've since turned back to Young after backup Andy Dalton suffered a thumb injury.

Panthers coach Dave Canales confirmed on Monday that Bryce Young would start against the Chiefs on Sunday.

“Bryce will play this week,” Canales said in his presser on Monday, via team reporter Sheena Quick. “This is about the continued progress. It's about Bryce looking more and more confident as he's out there. In Germany, I just felt a real confidence and aggressiveness to his play and of course, the end result, winning. He continues to do things to put us in a position to put him back out there and continue to build on that.”

Young is not having as much statistical success as he did in his rookie campaign. However, the Panthers have won two games in a row and are finally showing signs of an identity.

The Panthers face long odds against the Chiefs, but a victory would be a signature moment for a struggling franchise.

Carolina and Kansas City square off at 1PM ET on Sunday in Charlotte.