The Carolina Panthers played berserker on Sunday. Carolina got a huge overtime win against Arizona in Week 16, advancing the Panthers to four wins on the season. More importantly, the win eliminated the Cardinals from playoff contention. Arizona had everything to play for, but Carolina managed to get the win either way.

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard scored the game-winning touchdown during overtime that sealed the victory. Hubbard explained how he felt about the moment, especially after last week's overtime loss.

“Yeah, I mean all praise to God,” Hubbard told reporters after the game per The Athletic's Joe Person. “Obviously I was down in that moment, but I knew that I'd be able to get another one and do right by it. Just blessed, glad to finish the right way.”

Hubbard took over the game and was obviously the most important players on the Panthers' offense. Hubbard had 25 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also added four receptions for 13 yards.

Hubbard is in the middle of the best season of his career. He has 250 attempts for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns so far this season. All of those stats are career bests for Hubbard.

This monster performance more than makes up for Hubbard's gaffe from last week.

Chuba Hubbard gets redemption for Panthers after crucial fumble in overtime in Week 15

Chuba Hubbard got redemption for a huge gaffe that he made during overtime last week.

The Panthers found themselves in overtime against a superior foe in the Buccaneers in Week 15. Carolina had the ball in overtime and were racing down the field into Tampa Bay territory. Unfortunately, Hubbard fumbled the ball one play after a huge one-handed catch by Adam Thielen. Tampa Bay recovered the fumble and ended up winning the game.

Hubbard was understandably dejected about being responsible for losing the game. He sounded like it after the game.

“I hold myself to a high standard and we are trying to change things around here and that's not helping with anything,” Hubbard told reporters after the game per the Associated Press. “So I've got to be better and all I can do is just work. It happened and I have to grow from it.”

Hopefully Hubbard's spirits are lifted after helping win the game in overtime on Sunday.

Next up for the Panthers is a Week 17 matchup against the Buccaneers.