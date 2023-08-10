Bryce Young is preparing for his first season with the Carolina Panthers, continuing a recent lineage of Alabama football quarterbacks coming into the NFL. Damien Woody believes that out of recent Alabama quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, Bryce Young is arriving into the NFL as the ‘most advanced' of them all, via ESPN's Get Up.

“Bryce Young is the most advanced out of all the guys that have come out of that Alabama program…it remains to be seen what it is going to be in Carolina, but right now I got to give the edge to Jalen Hurts because of the team that he entered.”

Damien Woody believes that Bryce Young is more talented than Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and even Mac Jones as he enters the NFL. However, he thinks that Hurts has the current advantage to be the best out of all of them because of the overall team and organization that he plays for.

His main argument is that the skillset is not as important as the circumstances around that skillset. Woody stresses that Hurts got drafted to a Philadelphia Eagles team that had already built a solid foundation on offense, within the coaching staff, and had a proven front office. In terms of Young, he might have the skill, but so much of the current Panthers regime is unproven.

Still, it bodes well for Young's future success given the skill that he comes into the NFL with. In order for him to find long-term success, Woody believes it will now be up to how the Panthers supplement everything around him.