Although the Carolina Panthers were officially eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday's loss, the future has seemed brighter as of late. Quarterback Bryce Young, the top pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, has made major strides since returning to the starting lineup. Panthers head coach Dave Canales confirmed that Young would remain the starter, a move in which many are supportive of. Canales and GM Dan Morgan have worked hard in their first season in charge, and that's something that has caught the eye of Carolina owner David Tepper. The sometimes-heavy-handed Tepper talked about the duo that is leading his team to reporters at a team event Tuesday evening.

Expand Tweet

“Speaking with #Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper at their sixth annual “Joy to the Carolinas” event at Bank of America Stadium, I asked David Tepper for his thoughts on HC Dave Canales, GM Dan Morgan and EVP Brandt Tilis in their first season working together,” posted the Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye on X, formerly Twitter. “He called them an ‘extremely good management team.'”

Tepper elaborated further, saying that the team and its leaders are “just getting started.” For the many missteps Tepper has taken during his time owning the team, one can never question the passion he has for the Panthers. He's been very active in the community (the “Joy to the Carolinas” is one of many philanthropic efforts the Teppers host each year), and despite the team's 3-11 record, there is faith that the duo of Canales and Morgan is off to a good start. Can this good start lead into some season-ending wins? Based on the remaining slate, it is certainly possible.

Dave Canales, Dan Morgan have uneven first season in charge of Panthers

Despite being mired in a four-game losing streak, the Panthers have improved tremendously since earlier in the season. They started 1-7 before beating the New Orleans Saints, a division rival, at home. The next week saw Canales' team victorious against the New York Giants in Germany, followed by a bye week. Even though they've lost every matchup since then, they've lost close games against three teams ahead of them in the standings before Sunday's disappointing 30-14 setback. Still, Tepper had more good things to say about the brain trust of his team.

“…we're just building momentum through this year and … it's just building and building and building, and I think you know we'll build in the next few years,” Tepper said to Kaye on Tuesday.

Based on the on-field product, it certainly looks as if momentum is building in Charlotte. Can it continue to grow as Canales, Young and the Panthers close out the season against the Arizona Cardinals and on the road versus two fellow NFC South foes? Tepper's comments show the sense of hope that his franchise now feels. This hope is something that they need to capitalize on, as soon as possible.