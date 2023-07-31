CJ Stroud and Bryce Young will forever be tied at the hip. After being picked second by the Houston Texans after Young, the ex-Ohio State QB will be compared to the Panthers QB till the end of time. There's already a big difference between Young and Stroud: the Panthers named the former as the starter for Week 1, while Stroud will be “competing” for the QB1 role with the Texans.

Asked about the difference between his situation and Young's, CJ Stroud had nothing but respect for his fellow 2023 draftee. The Texans QB said that he was happy for Young, but he was completely fine with the situation he's in, per Audacy.

Stroud and Young are friends. Stroud isn’t envious that Young has been promoted as the starter by first-year Carolina coach Frank Reich. “That’s my brother,” Stroud said after the Texans’ fourth practice at training camp on Sunday. “I’m happy for him, but his situation is his, and my situation is mine. I don’t want anything given to me. I want to earn everything.”

Unlike Frank Reich, head coach DeMeco Ryans has refused to commit to a starter for Week 1. Instead, the new Texans coach wants CJ Stroud to “earn” his spot playing against Davis Mills and Case Keenum. Stroud should still win the QB1 job based off his talent, but it is a bit odd that the team isn't willing to give him the QB1 role as willingly as the Panthers.

Still, Stroud seems to not take offense to this, and is in fact eager for the challenge. That's a good sign for the Texans, who are entering Year 1 of a rebuild. Despite their rebuilding status, though, this team has the talent to make some noise in the AFC South. Can Stroud surprise unsuspecting fans and shock the AFCS and the league?