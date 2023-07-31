The Carolina Panthers are set to work out linebacker Deion Jones after Monday's practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He played 11 games last season with the Cleveland Browns.

Rapoport said the Panthers are seeking linebacker depth. Jones is 28 years old and is a former Pro-Bowl selection in 2017.

Carolina's projected starters are Brian Burns (WLB), Shaq Thompson (LILB), Frankie Luvu (RILB) and Marquis Haynes Sr. (SLB). The Panthers are changing to a 3-4 base scheme under defensie coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Jones, the No. 52 pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, played his first six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He has proven to be a durable player, having appeared in 16 games four times.

Burns, a two-time Pro Bowl player, will look to lead Carolina's linebacking crew in the new scheme. The Panthers' defense ranked No. 19 in the NFL in opponent points per game (22.0). Carolina's rushing defense ranked No. 18 in the NFL (122.6).

Since 2017, Carolina has failed to have a winning season. The Panthers went 7-10 in 2022, firing coach Matt Rhule.

Carolina will be coached by Frank Reich, who for the last four years was head coach for the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis advanced to the AFC Divisional game in 2018 and Wild Card round in 2020 under Reich. The Colts were 3-5-1 at the time of Reich's firing in 2022.

The Panthers' future is going to be determined by Bryce Young, their No. 1 quarterback selected in this year's NFL Draft. Young played three seasons with Alabama football and was the Heisman Trophy winner in 2021.

Carolina's season opens Sept. 10 versus the Atlanta Falcons.