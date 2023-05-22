Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Carolina Panthers surprised absolutely nobody by selecting Bryce Young with the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Alabama QB is now set to take over as the new signal-caller in Carolina under new coach Frank Reich.

After the selection, backup QB Matt Corral, who was selected in 2022, stirred some feathers with a viral social media post. However, Corrall recently clarified exactly what those comments were about, per Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer.

‘Matt Corral says his draft-night post about “don’t stay in a place where no one sees your value” actually “had nothing to do with football” and was about something else in his life. What it was, he wouldn’t say.’

Corral was selected in the third round in 2022 but never got a chance to play a game in his rookie year. Going into his second season, there was some hope that he could compete for the job, but all signs point to Young running away with it.

Nonetheless, Corral insists he doesn’t want to be traded and is looking forward to suiting up for the Panthers.

Matt Corral says if it’s up to him he doesn’t want to be traded. Wants to play for Frank Reich. — Joe Person (@josephperson) May 22, 2023

Of course, it might not be up to him. Moreover, what exactly would a team trade for a guy that hasn’t gotten an opportunity in the league yet? Probably not much, so it might be wise for Carolina to hold on to Corral for the time being.

Corral sure did ignite some drama a bit on draft night, although he is insisting that social media post had nothing to do with the selection of Bryce Young.