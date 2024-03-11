Veteran NFL defensive back Troy Hill will play for at least one more season with the Carolina Panthers, with Ian Rapoport of the NGL Network reporting that the cornerback and the NFC South division franchise have struck a one-year deal.
“Veteran CB Troy Hill is re-signing with the #Panthers on a one-year deal, per source.”
Hill joined the Panthers in 2023 on a one-year contract and seemed to have impressed Carolina enough for the team to want him back on its defensive unit. In 2023, Hill, who went undrafted in 2015, played in 16 games (with three starts) and came up with an interception, six passes defended, and a forced fumble. He also had 48 combined tackles and three tackles for losses. Pro Football Focus gave Hill a coverage rating of 66.9.
The Panthers' retention of Hill can also be attributed to his familiarity with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's style. The two were together with the Los Angeles Rams. Hill spent six seasons with the Rams from 2016 to 2020 and in 2022. Evero, on the other hand, served as a safeties coach of the Rams from 2017 to 2021 and as secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021 before going to the Denver Broncos and the Panthers, who brought him over to be the team's defensive coordinator in 2023.
The Panthers are under a new coach in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales, so it will be interesting to see how Carolina improves as a team on both sides of the field. Last season, the Panthers were just 29th in the league in scoring defense with 24.5 points allowed per outing.