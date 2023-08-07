Brian Burns is one of the cornerstones of the Carolina Panthers defense, and he definitely wants to get paid like one. At the moment, Burns has a year left on his current deal that will earn him $16.012 million in 2023 before hitting the free-agent market in 2024. That is, of course, if he did not get a contract extension from his team.

Burns, however, isn't trying to put great pressure on the Panther to make him an offer. For one, he believes that it will land a much more lucrative deal once San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa resets the market value for pass rushers, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Burns told me he's not concerned with his contract but would love to stay in Carolina long term. He reported to camp because he wanted to show leadership. Sides are not close on a new deal. With Nick Bosa expected to put up a massive number on an extension with San Francisco, that could have a trickle-down effect on Burns, the proverbial next man up.”

Brian Burns has an estimated average annual value of $18.3 million for a four-year contract, according to Spotrac. For comparison, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is playing on a five-year, $125 million ($25 million AAV). Like Burns, Bosa is in line to hit the FA market in 2024.

Burns, who was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft as the 16th overall pick, has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the last two seasons. In 2022, he recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks, while playing in 16 games.