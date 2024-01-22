Panthers OC Thomas Brown lands a second meeting with Titans

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown is gaining momentum in the Tennessee Titans' head coaching search. He is set for an in-person interview with the organization after making a good first impression in his virtual meeting, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Given the other offensive minds believed to be in the mix for a HC position, Brown's emergence will surprise many fans. The Panthers are not presently what a reasonable individual would call a launching pad for a promotion. They finished the 2023-24 season with the worst record in the league at 2-15 and tied for last in points per game (13.9).

To quote Will Smith's Christopher Gardner in “The Pursuit of Happiness,” “he must have had on some really nice pants.” In all seriousness, Brown does boast some impressive accolades during his time on the sidelines. He won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021-22 while serving as their assistant head coach and running backs coach and has garnered plenty of respect for his ingenuity.

Furthermore, Brown cannot be held solely accountable for the dumpster fire that wreaked havoc within the Panthers this past season. There are clear questions concerning ownership and the front office, not to mention a putrid offensive line and limited number of viable pass-catchers. With that type of situation, a miracle worker was needed to produce a successful first year of the Bryce Young Era.

Nevertheless, few expected Thomas Brown to immediately be in the mix for a head coaching vacancy. While the Titans obviously value his approach and style, the competition is fierce. If he doesn't land the job, there could be other OC opportunities also awaiting him.

Distancing oneself from the Panthers is certainly understandable these days.