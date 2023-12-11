The wife of Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown took to X to refute the idea that her husband was happy in his role.

Another week, another loss for the 1-12 Carolina Panthers. But their 28-6 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints was followed by a fresh set of ignominy surrounding the team's owner David Tepper, its former head coach Frank Reich, and its lame duck offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

Following another lackluster performance by number-one pick Bryce Young and the Panthers offense, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted “If we're keeping it a buck…Thomas Brown should be fired tomorrow,” courtesy of a screengrab from Revenge of the Birds' Blake Allen Murphy.

Violating the cardinal rule of X of name-searching, Brown's wife responded to the fan. She assured him that Brown's days are indeed numbered. “Ummm, we are fired!” Jessica A. Brown retorted. “We just have to stay behind b/c someone has to call the plays.”

Even play-calling duties was a subject of controversy this season in Carolina, adding to the overall circus feel of this team.

Reich era continues to embarrass

Reich called offensive plays to start the season, a start that saw the Panthers begin 0-6. At that point, Young and Co. were averaging under 19 points per game.

Following the team's Week 7 bye, Reich handed over play-calling duties. In his audition, the team totalled just 39 points in three games under Brown. But Brown at least managed to win one of the three games he held that responsibility.

But sensing, rightly it turns out, that his job was in jeopardy, Reich took back play-calling from Brown. He resumed the role in Week 11 as his team prepared to face the Dallas Cowboys. His return netted 10 points in a blowout loss.

Jessica Brown seems ready to move on as well. She challenged anyone who wants to replace her husband to “give Tepper a holler”, adding “[a]s if this is FUN for us.”