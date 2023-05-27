With their second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers chose to look for help for the first overall pick in the draft in Bryce Young. Jonathan Mingo, standing at 6-foot-2 and 225 lbs, could be the help the Panthers are looking for in the 2023 season.

While much of the attention may be rightfully focused on Young, the Panthers’ new franchise quarterback, it is Mingo who possesses the potential to make an immediate impact on the field to help Young succeed.

With his freakish athleticism, versatility, and intangibles, all of which have impressed the Panthers’ coaching staff, Mingo is primed to become a top contributor within the team’s receiving corps. And when all is said and done, he could end up being the rookie sleeper to who makes the biggest impact for Carolina this season, so let’s see why that’s the case.

Athleticism and Versatility

Mingo’s physical attributes are reminiscent of renowned wide receivers such as A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf. Standing at 6-foot-2 with exceptional speed, strength, and agility, Mingo presents a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. What sets him apart is his versatility to line up at various positions on the field, providing the Panthers with multiple options to exploit defensive weaknesses. Whether it’s as a deep threat, a possession receiver, or even in the slot, Mingo’s athleticism and flexibility make him a weapon the Panthers can deploy strategically.

The Real Deal On and Off the Field

Beyond his physical prowess, Mingo possesses the intangibles that set him apart from his peers. The Panthers’ front office was not only impressed by Mingo’s performance on film but also by his character and dedication to the game. His maturity, intelligence, and work ethic have left a lasting impression on the coaching staff. Panthers wide receiver coach Shawn Jefferson spoke highly of Mingo’s ability to absorb information quickly and his insatiable thirst for knowledge. Such traits indicate a player who is committed to his growth and who will push himself to excel in the NFL.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Connection with Bryce Young

While the arrival of Young as the Panthers’ franchise quarterback has generated immense excitement, it is the potential connection between Young and Mingo that truly excites most. Mingo’s playmaking ability, combined with Young’s arm talent, creates a partnership with immense potential that could ignite the Panthers’ offense. As they develop chemistry and timing on the field, Mingo and Young could become a formidable duo, consistently posing threats to opposing defenses. The success of their connection has the potential to elevate the entire team’s performance and establish the Panthers’ passing game as a force to be reckoned with.

Filling a Void

Carolina’s receiving corps has been in search of a standout talent to complement their quarterback after trading away DJ Moore earlier this offseason. While the Panthers have made notable signings, it is Mingo who brings a new level of excitement and potential to the position group. His athleticism, size, and speed provide a much-needed boost to the team’s passing game.

Mingo’s ability to stretch the field vertically, create yards after the catch, and his overall playmaking ability make him an immediate focal point in the Panthers’ offensive strategy. With his arrival, the Panthers could have a new receiver who can demand targets and elevate a receiving corps that looked desolate in the wake of moving on from Moore.

Mingo’s combination of freakish athleticism, versatility, and intangibles make him an intriguing rookie sleeper for the Panthers. With his ability to excel in various roles, his outstanding character, and the excitement he brings to the receiving corps, Mingo has the tools to exceed expectations and become a vital asset for the Panthers in the 2023 season.