By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Things got heated during the second half of the New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game in Week 18 on Sunday. Panthers r running back D’Onta Foreman and Saints defensive lineman Marcus Davenport were ejected from the game in the third quarter after exchanging punches right in front of the referees. In a wild exchange early into the third quarter, Davenport and Foreman exchanged words and then punches in a quick altercation that resulted in both players getting tossed.

#Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman and #Saints DE Marcus Davenport were ejected for throwing punches. And yes, both players were wearing helmets. pic.twitter.com/kS4lHBJHFw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2023

As seems to be the case with virtually every NFL skirmish, both Davenport and Foreman punched one another in the head with helmets on. A tale as old as time, NFL players continue to throw down with their helmets on.

Hopefully, Foreman and Davenport feel they got their money’s worth after inflicting minimal damage on one another. With neither team bound for the playoffs, the two effectively just ended their seasons with their brief skirmish. Not exactly a high note with which to bow out of the 2022 campaign, but Foreman and Davenport were both sent packing after push came to shove.

It’s not precisely clear what sparked the altercation, though something Davenport said seemingly got Foreman riled up to the point where his own teammates weren’t able to hold him back from swinging at the Saints’ defenseman. The referee didn’t have much of a decision to make given that Foreman swung at Davenport (literally) right under his nose.

Both players will have plenty to think about after their season-ending ejections, and the Panthers and Saints will have to go forth down a key cog for the remainder of the Week 18 rivalry game. With free agency looming for D’Onta Foreman, that could potentially have been his last act as a Panther.