As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, we will start hearing reports about the Carolina Panthers wanting to trade up to better position themselves to pick a quarterback. You may also hear trade or free agency rumors surrounding Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, or even Jimmy Garoppolo. Needless to say, the Panthers’ summer will be tumultuous as they strive to find a solution to the most crucial position on the field. Beyond that, however, the Panthers are also looking to improve elsewhere. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Panthers must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL Offseason.

Despite finishing second in the NFC South with a 7-10 record, the Carolina Panthers could potentially dominate the division for years to come. This situation is borne from how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now need to replace Tom Brady. Remember also that the Atlanta Falcons are struggling, and the New Orleans Saints have limited resources, including at quarterback. Nevertheless, the Panthers face financial constraints, too. In fact, they enter the offseason over the salary cap and have several pending free agents to address. Therefore, their success will depend on how they build their roster and adapt to Frank Reich’s coaching leadership, which could signal a new era for the team.

Let’s look at the two players for whom the Panthers must trade this offseason.

Before the 2022 trade deadline, the Panthers were interested in acquiring wide receiver Denzel Mims from the New York Jets in late August. However, that deal never materialized. In 2022, Mims played in just nine total games. He had 11 total receptions at 16.9 yards per catch. That’s a small sample size, but there is some potential there.

Denzel Mims seek and destroy pic.twitter.com/02UAZFxdqb — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) October 24, 2022

Currently, the Panthers are in need of a boost in their wide receiver corps, and Mims could potentially benefit from a change of scenery. As a former second-round pick, Mims has a high enough ceiling and could potentially revive both the Panthers’ offense and his own career.

1. Lamar Jackson

Under the new head coach Frank Reich, the Panthers are looking to acquire star QB Lamar Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens. This could prove to be an idyllic move for the team. Yes, Carolina had already acquired Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield in back-to-back offseasons. Still, Jackson’s young age and elite-level playing experience make him a highly sought-after addition. There is a possibility of a tag-and-trade deal with the Ravens, but Carolina would need to clear considerable cap space. Again, remember that they are currently projected to be over the salary cap. Also, the franchise-tag value for quarterbacks is set at $32.4 million.

Despite the cost, acquiring Jackson could be worth it. Recall that the Panthers nearly won the NFC South in 2022 despite having a revolving door under center. Jackson’s addition could instantly make him the division’s best quarterback by a large margin. It could also potentially put Carolina in a strong position to compete in the playoffs.

Alternatively, the Panthers have the option to trade for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Hypothetically, they can offer their No. 9 pick, a second-rounder, and future draft picks as part of any deal to trade up. This move can eventually help Carolina land a potential franchise quarterback like Bryce Young. Additionally, having a young quarterback in a division without many top-tier signal-callers could give the Panthers a chance to compete for a division title.