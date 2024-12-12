ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks meet for the second time this season after the Canucks took the first game 3-2 in overtime. The season hasn't been going as smoothly for the Canucks this year, but they still have a 14-8-5 record and sit fourth in the Pacific Division. The Florida Panthers also went through a lull in the middle of the season, but they are still first in the Atlantic Divison and have been on a hot streak over the past two weeks. The Canucks have won three consecutive games over the Panthers, but Florida had won five straight before that run. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Canucks prediction and pick.

Here are the Panthers-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Canucks Odds

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -151

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-201)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 6 (+100)

Under: 6 (-120)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Canucks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, SCRIPPS

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

It has to be challenging for the Panthers to focus this season after two consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances. The short offseasons and long postseason battles add up for teams, and there's no reason to panic if Florida took some time off during points of this season. The past two weeks haven't been one of those points, as they have won six of their last seven games, with the loss coming in overtime for 13 of a possible 14 points.

Sergei Bobrovsky is using the motivation of a new child to propel him to success for the Panthers. Spencer Knight had three straight starts while Bobrovsky took some time at home, but since his return, Bobrovsky has stopped 45 of 47 shots in two games.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks are in danger of falling out of the Western Conference playoff picture if they don't start rallying together some victories, as they've lost three of their past four games. It has been a bad stretch for the team, as they own a 5-3-2 record over their last ten. The losing run isn't the worst thing for Vancouver, as it's been a challenging schedule with games against the red-hot Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, and league-leading Minnesota Wild. Two of those three losses were also in overtime, which gives them four overtime contests in their last six.

Thatcher Demko's return to the crease didn't go as planned, as he couldn't shake off the rust and lost 4-3 to the St. Louis Blues in overtime. It wasn't a surprising outcome for the Blues, as it was Demko's first game action since last postseason. The Canucks will likely ease Demko back into the action, which will put Kevin Lankinen back in for this matchup. Lankinen has a 13-4-3 record this season with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

Final Panthers-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Panthers could start Knight in this game after two successful games for Bobrovsky. Knight hadn't performed well in Bobrovsky's absence, as he allowed five goals in back-to-back games against the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Canucks present an even better test, as they average 3.26 goals per game so far this season.

The Panthers are also one of the best offenses in the league, averaging 3.66 goals per game, which could make this a high-scoring contest.

Final Panthers-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Over 6 (+100)