The Carolina Panthers begin their season with an NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Saints prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The most exciting part about the Panthers this season is their new head coach. Dave Canales was the quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks for the first season of Geno Smith's career revival. Canales then went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be their offensive coordinator last season. He led Baker Mayfield to the best season of his career. Expect Canales to help Bryce Young become a much better quarterback this season, starting with this week one matchup.

Along with their new head coach, the Panthers have a good young roster. One person who does not get enough credit is Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard rushed for 902 yards last season, and he does a pretty good job in the passing game. Jonathan Brooks is hurt for at least the first four weeks, so Hubbard will get a majority of the snaps in the backfield. If he can have a good game, the Panthers will be able to win their week one matchup.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

New Orleans is healthy with the exception of Kendre Miller. Because of this, the Saints can be expected to be very similar to the way they played last season. Alvin Kamara is the player to keep an eye on, though. Kamara will not be giving up snaps to Miller this week, so expect him to be a massive part of the game plan. He should be able to rack up the all-purpose yards and help lead the Saints to a win Sunday.

Along with Kamara, the Saints have Chris Olave to catch passes. Olave is one of the best young receivers in the NFL, and he gives Derek Carr a lot of confidence to throw the ball. The Ohio State product needs to find a way to get open against the Panthers, which should not be too hard. If Olave gets himself open, he will be targeted plenty of times and help lead the Saints to a win.

The Saints' defense will have to step up a bit in this game. The good news is the Panthers were not good offensively last season. Yes, Carolina got a new head coach that will greatly help the offense, but there is a lot to fix with them. The Panthers need Bryce Young to do a full turnaround, Hubbard rushed for less than four yards per carry last season, and it is still unclear how Xavier Legette will translate to the NFL. There is a good chance for the Saints' defense to shut down the Panthers.

Final Panthers-Saints Prediction & Pick

The Panthers were the worst team in the NFL last season. I think they will be better this year, but it will take a few weeks. I am going to take the Saints to cover the spread Sunday afternoon.

Final Panthers-Saints Prediction & Pick: Saints -3.5 (-118)