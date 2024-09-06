It’s one thing for us everyday people to see the greatness of HBCUs, but it is even more special when children of celebrities are also able to see that greatness. I’m sure they could choose from any school they want, but they chose to attend institutions that are filled with so much history, culture, and pride regardless of their parent’s status. Here is a list of celebrity children who attend HBCUs, including Parker Whitfield.

Chadé Johnson

Former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s daughter, Chadé Johnson, attends Prairie View A&M University. Johnson enrolled at PVAMU in 2021 and is set to graduate next year. Earlier this year, Johnson was initiated into the Zeta Gamma chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Her father Chad went to college but did not attend an HBCU but shared his thoughts on HBCUs as well as Chadé’s probate on his podcast ‘Nightcap’ alongside Shannon Sharpe.

“I didn’t go to an HBCU; obviously you know that,” Ochocinco said on the podcast. “Now, I’m jealous of you a little bit. I’m jealous of you because if you had the opportunity to experience what I saw tonight at Prairie View A&M at their probate, when my baby crossed over—yes, she crossed over as an AKA. Unc, I ain’t never been in no atmosphere like that.”

William Roberts III

Earlier this year, William Roberts III, the son of famed rapper Rick Ross and social media personality Tia Kemp, committed to playing football at Bethune-Cookman University. Roberts followed in his dad’s footsteps by attending an HBCU as Ross graduated from Albany State University. Albany State even offered Roberts a football scholarship to attend.

The 6’2, 270-pound interior lineman attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School. A school that produced 18 NFL players as of August 2022.

Parker Whitfield

Parker Whitfield is the daughter of Dondrè and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Whitfield is now a sophomore at Spelman College; she enrolled in the college last fall. Just before the semester started, Whitfield was seen hanging with Bronny James at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Two have been sparking dating rumors over the past few weeks. Whitfield recently celebrated her 20th birthday on September 3. James was in attendance along with her parents and younger brother.

It has yet to be confirmed if the two are a couple, but they were seen holding hands during the Team USA vs. Serbia men’s basketball game back in August.

Sophie Kodjoe

Sophie Kodjoe, daughter of Soul Food actors Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, has entered her second year at Howard University. Kodjoe entered Howard along with Christopher Spencer, the son of director, writer, and producer Chris Spencer. Last fall, Boris Kodjoe surprised Sophie during the homecoming activities. Her mom, Nicole Ari Parker, was not present but showed love over FaceTime.

Boris has been extremely supportive of Sophie’s journey to Howard. Wishing her a heartfelt message on Instagram last year wishing her a great first day of school.

“Happy first day of school, Sophie-cakes. You had to figure out a lot as a young girl. To see you get ready to soar into your life with certainty and confidence makes all the sense in the world to us. We love you and we are so proud of you. ❤️ You got next!” he wrote.

Zahara Jolie

One of our favorite pretty girls, Zahara Jolie, is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Smith actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Zahara entered Spelman College in the fall of 2022 and has been thriving since. Last fall, Zahara joined the Mu Pi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She and her line sister recently went viral on social media for a video of them strolling to ‘Back Outside’ by rapper Anycia featuring Latto.

Angelina Jolie has been extremely supportive of Zahara and her decision to attend an HBCU. She was seen attending Spelman alumni events with Zahara back in 2022.