Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist hits the Nintendo Switch later this year, as revealed in the INDIE Live Expo 2023.

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist Nintendo Switch Release Date: October 19, 2023

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist was initially released on Steam last April 5, 2023, and will soon be available to players on the Nintendo Switch on October 19, 2023.

Almost two months into its Steam release, it has garnered a Very Positive rating and has been constantly receiving minor updates regarding stability. The developers also mentioned making the game available on more platforms and languages, as well as additional features coming in future updates. “We focus on making sure the game is stable for everyone so you all can enjoy painting your hearts away,” said the developers.

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist Gameplay

This sequel builds upon the first game, staying true to its core gameplay of allowing the players to unleash their creativity on a virtual canvas. This game adds more avenues for Passpartout, the titular artist, to draw and display art – including getting to design the town’s flag!

“Draw and sell art on the go using your handy foldable easel. Explore the endearing puppet town, get to know the residents and what makes them tick. Help them out with commissions, like drawing a new ad for Steve’s restaurant! Or why not buy a studio so you can work from home, just like the good old days?”

There are also fancy tools available for purchase, such as more drawing tools like crayons, or the wacky heart-shaped canvas. The residents also have some art supplies to give you in exchange for aiding them with various art-related favors.

Passpartout 2 adds more ways to explore and interact with the world compared to the first game, and the gameplay outside of the canvas is done in a simple point-and-click manner.

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist Story

“Revive your art career and take on the challenge of the Museum of the Masters in the art-starved town of Phénix! You are Passpartout, once a renowned artist whose glory was lost after a mysterious disappearance. But now, with your landlord putting you on the street, it’s time to pick up your brush and show the world your true talent.”