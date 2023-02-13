The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a dramatic turnaround in the second half and defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not ready to call his team a dynasty.

Mahomes, who won the Super Bowl MVP award to go with his regular-season MVP honor, said on the postgame presentation stage that he loved his team for its comeback, but he did not want to anoint his team as one of the NFL’s all-time best. “Not just yet,” said Mahomes, when Terry Bradshaw asked if the Chiefs should be called a dynasty.

The Chiefs trailed 24-14 at halftime, but they scored on every possession of the second half, and placekicker Harrison Butker delivered the winning points when he connected on a 27-yard field goal with 11 seconds left on the clock.

Mahomes appeared to reinjure his ankle when he was tripped up late in the first half as he attempted to avoid the Philadelphia pass rush. He struggled to get up and then limped severely to the Kansas City sideline.

However, he displayed no ill effects in the second half when the Chiefs outscored the Eagles 24-11. Mahomes connected on 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran the ball 6 times for 44 yards, and that included a long un of 26 yards.

The Kansas City offensive line was brilliant as Mahomes was not sacked once, and that unit opened up running lanes in the second half. The Chiefs ran for 158 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per carry.

The Chiefs may be a modern dynasty with 2 Super Bowl victories in 4 years, but don’t ask Patrick Mahomes for confirmation. At least not yet.