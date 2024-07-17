Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes is certainly focused on winning a Super Bowl again, but he's also focused on EA Sports College Football 25. In fact, the former Texas Tech signal-caller has found a way to combine both his real professional and his virtual football journey. We understand people skip work or school to play the games they love. But it seems Mahomes found a way to bring his game to work with him.

Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes brings TV to Camp so he can play College Football 25

Kansas City Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes brought a television and gaming console with him to training camp. The reason? To play EA Sports College Football 25. The game, which just released this Monday, is the first NCAA Football game from EA Sports since NCAA 14 in 2013.

Mahomes told reporters that it was his first year bringing a TV to camp. “I haven't brought a TV ever before,” he said, “but NCAA [EA Sports College Football 25] came out, I'm gonna have to turn it on.” However, it wasn't his only reason. “I brought a TV for NCAA and the Olympics.”

Patrick Mahomes is coming off his third Super Bowl victory in four total appearances. He currently ranks third place for the most Super Bowl Rings won by a QB. But before he was an NFL star, Mahomes was already making waves in College.

Mahomes played for Texas Tech, where in 32 games played he threw for over 11,000 yards and 90 touchdowns. In 2016, he broke the NCAA FBS record for single-game total offense yards. Although the Red Raiders went 5-7 that year, Mahomes proved he was NFL material.

He was drafted 10th overall in the 2017 draft and you know the rest here. With legendary head coach Andy Reid and superstar TE Travis Kelce, Mahomes and the Chiefs are still primed to make waves in the coming years.

Overall, it's pretty funny to see a Hall of Fame bound QB so excited to play a video game. But we get it. It's been over a decade since the last college football video game, and people are more than hyped. Mahomes is certainly no exception. Personally, I'm just curious as to what mode he likes and what school he runs with in Dynasty.

While Mahomes is prepping both for the regular season and virtual championships, you can start playing the Deluxe Edition of College Football 25 today. Furthermore, EA Play Members can enjoy a 10-hour free trial of the game, giving them time to try out modes like Dynasty, Road to Glory, and more.

