Kansas City Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes is officially out of the 99 Club after the latest Madden 25 Player Ratings Update. After last week's loss to Buffalo, it's become clear to EA Sports that Mahomes doesn't deserve the best rating right now. Furthermore, several other players received adjustments to their OVRs. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 25 Player Ratings ahead of Week 12.

Patrick Mahomes Kicked out of 99 Club in Madden 25 Player Ratings Update – Week 12

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – 97 OVR (-2)

For the first time since Madden NFL 23, Patrick Mahomes is currently no longer a member of the Madden 25 99 Club. He's thrown 25 interceptions since the start of the 2023 season, and he's barely on pace to surpass 4,000 passing yards this year (something he's done easily in the past). It's been a long time coming for the three-time Super Bowl Champion, who's been outperformed by several QBs (statistically) since the start of this season. However, the Chiefs are still 9-1 and ranked first place in the AFC. But Mahomes needs to help his defense, which has only allowed 19 points per game this year.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles – 96 OVR (+1)

Barkley's two big touchdown runs put the Eagles ahead of the Commanders and on top of the NFC East. Barkley now has six games with 100 or more rushing yards. Half of those games saw him earn 146+ yards on the ground. Barkley, along with WRs A.J. Brown, and Devonta Smith, make for a deadly three-headed dragon in Philadelphia's offense. He'll look to continue his success with a strong performance against the Rams.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions – 96 OVR (+1)

Expand Tweet

The Lions absolutely decimated the Jaguars, and St. Brown deserves plenty of the credit. He earned more yards (161) on 11 catches than Jaguars' QB Mac Jones earned on 29 attempts. He won't wow you with his season stat total of 685 yards in 10 games, but the Lions haven't thrown the ball as much because of their effective ground game. St. Brown also doesn't need targets when the Lions have been taking massive leads in three games so far this season. Nevertheless, he'll be needed most when the playoffs come.

Joe Mixon, Houston Texans – 94 OVR (+1)

Mixon's 100+ yard, three touchdown performance over the Cowboys sees him receiving a boost to his Madden rating. While the Bengals look like they need to address their HB situation, Mixon is enjoying a solid year in Houston. His strong performance in Dallas ended a two-game losing skid that helps maintain the Texan's lead in the AFC South. We'll see how he performs against a tough Titans defense this weekend.

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns – 92 OVR (+1)

Expand Tweet

Ward's rating boost comes from a 1 interception and 1 fumble performance against the New Orleans Saints. However, the developers should increase his rating again, as Cleveland's defense locked Pittsburgh down on Thursday Night. Ward earned five tackles, tied for his season high, as the Browns ended a two-game losing streak.

Overall, several other players received an increase to their Madden 25 Player Ratings ahead of Week 12:

Terron Armstead – 93 OVR (+1)

Quentin Nelson – 92 OVR (+1)

Demario Davis – 92 OVR (+1)

Derwin James Jr. – 91 OVR (+1)

Kyle Hamilton – 91 OVR (+1)

Danielle Hunter – 91 OVR (+1)

Cooper Kupp – 90 OVR (+1)

Jordan Mailata – 90 OVR (+1)

Derek Stingley Jr. – 89 OVR (+1)

Jahmyr Gibbs – 89 OVR (+2)

Dallas Goedert – 88 OVR (+1)

Devon Witherspoon – 88 OVR (+1)

Nico Collins – 87 OVR (+1)

Jared Goff – 87 OVR (+1)

Tariq Woolen – 86 OVR (+1)

Justin Herbert – 86 OVR (+1)

Alvin Kamara – 86 OVR (+1)

Patrick Queen – 85 OVR (+1)

Puka Nacua – 85 OVR (+1)

Andrew Van Ginkel – 85 OVR (+2)

Rasul Douglas – 85 OVR (+1)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – 84 OVR (+1)

Brock Bowers – 84 OVR (+2)

Chris Boswell – 84 OVR (+2)

However, many players saw a decrease to their Madden 25 Player Ratings ahead of Week 12:

Roquan Smith – 95 OVR (-1)

CeeDee Lamb – 95 OVR (-1)

Nick Chubb – 93 OVR (-1)

Nnamdi Madubuike – 90 OVR (-1)

Josh Hines-Allen – 90 OVR (-2)

Brandon Aiyuk – 89 OVR (-1)

Brock Purdy – 88 OVR (-1)

Evan Engram – 87 OVR (-1)

Aaron Jones – 87 OVR (-2)

Foyesade Oluokun – 87 OVR (-1)

Tyrann Mathieu – 86 OVR (-1)

Deebo Samuel Sr. – 86 OVR (-1)

Marcus Williams – 85 OVR (-1)

Trevon Diggs – 85 OVR (-1)

Taron Johnson – 85 OVR (-1)

Travis Etienne Jr. – 84 OVR (-2)

Quincy Williams – 83 OVR (-1)

Keenan Allen – 83 OVR (-2)

Kenny Clark – 82 OVR (-3)

Kirk Cousins – 82 OVR (-2) . Additionally.

Justin Tucker – 81 OVR (-4) . Additionally.

Jayden Daniels – 81 OVR (-1) . Additionally.

Daniel Jones – 70 OVR (-2) . Additionally.

Overall, that includes all the major changes in the latest Madden 25 Player Ratings Update ahead of Week 12. However, feel free to browse through the full player ratings page to see all the changes for every NFL team. Furthermore, EA Sports will continue to release new player ratings update every week until the season ends. Therefore, keep checking back in to see the biggest winners and losers from each update.

And speaking of week 12, it began last night when the Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-19. The Steelers overcame an 18-6 deficit with two unanswered touchdowns. But with just 57 seconds left, Browns' HB Nick Chubb scored a touchdown to put Cleveland back up. Their season may be over soon, but Browns fans will always cherish the opportunity to beat the Steelers.

Nevertheless, we look forward to the next player ratings update. In other news, feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, kicking, and more. Furthermore, take a look at who Madden 25 thinks is winning this weekend. So far, Madden 25 has gone 97-56 this year (including last night's pick).

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.