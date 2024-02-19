Trent Brown headed for free agency.

If it wasn't already trending that way, it appears Trent Brown's time with the New England Patriots is coming to an end as he prepares to hit free agency.

Brown's contract is set to void on Monday without an extension agreement in place, officially making the offensive tackle a free agent when the new league year starts on March 13, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday.

‘Patriots OT Trent Brown’s contract will void today without an extension from the team, setting him up to be a free agent March 13, per source. Team will carry a $2 million dead cap into 2024 from his previous contract.'

The Patriots' move to not agree to an extension with Brown prior to Monday's deadline isn't much of a surprise. Brown dealt with a variety of injuries throughout the season, causing him to play in only 11 games.

On the day his contract with the #Patriots voids, Trent Brown is back to work. (IG: trent) pic.twitter.com/MENJy5L4u3 — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) February 19, 2024

But the bigger concerns with Brown might have been his character issues, which showed with the team's struggles en route to a 4-13 season. Brown appeared to take a shot at the time when Malik Cunningham signed with the Baltimore Ravens in December before blasting the team for the way they've handled in-house talent in an interview with NESN's Dakota Randall at the end of the season. There were also questions over his work ethic throughout the season.

What's next for the Patriots at offensive tackle?

While the Patriots have a vacancy at left tackle, thee isn't a clear solution. In terms of talent, Brown might arguably be the best offensive tackle in free agency this offseason. He gave up just three sacks and 17 pressures in 11 games this season, per Pro Football Focus. Additionally, starting right tackle Michael Onwenu is a free agent, making it possible for the Patriots to lose both of their offensive tackles this offseason.

Conor McDermott and Vedarian Lowe were among the other notable players to get time at offensive tackle last season, but neither was impressive.

Tyron Smith is probably the best non-Patriots offensive tackle who'll hit free agency this offseason, but he's 33, making him a short-term solution. The Patriots hold the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft and could use one of their early-round picks to address their big need on the offensive line in a class that's considered to be deep at offensive tackle. Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu and Taliese Fuaga are among the group of players who could be top-1o picks at offensive tackle.