New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick responded in true typical fashion when asked why Kayshon Boutte was inactive.

After a Week 9 loss to the Washington Commanders where the offense sputtered once again, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the inactive status of rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who has yet to record a catch this season despite all the issues New England has had at wide receiver this season.

Belichick explained to Zack Cox of NESN why Boutte was inactive for Week 9.

Bill Belichick on why Kayshon Boutte was inactive today: “We activated the players that would put us in the best position to win the game.” pic.twitter.com/9XXBn3NDhX — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 5, 2023

While that's a pretty on-brand non-answer from Bill Belichick, it is curious that Boutte isn't in the wide receiver rotation for the Patriots, who are struggling to get much help on the outside. While rookie Demario Douglas has been solid, the Patriots have had a rotating cast of receivers that include Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton, two high draft picks who have yet to have any substantial NFL success in their young careers.

Patriots offense struggles to sustain drives once again

The Patriots and quarterback Mac Jones leaned more on running backs and tight ends in the pass game in the loss to Washington, as Jones was 24-for-44 for 220 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the loss.

The Patriots fell to 2-7 in the loss and will play host to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 before a Bye in Week 11. While it appears New England is trying to mix it up offensively, it will be interesting to watch if Boutte gets a chance after the bye or if he remains inactive moving forward.

Boutte was a highly-regarded prospect at LSU, before injuries and inconsistencies dropped his draft stock heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. He has yet to record a reception for the Patriots.