With a Buffalo Bills Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots, the Bills will have played all three AFC East foes. Prior to the Bills-Patriots game, we’ll be making our Bills Week 7 Predictions.

The Bills have had a hold on the AFC East since 2020, but they could be in jeopardy of losing the division to the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo rebounded from a tough loss to the New York Jets to start the season by dominating in three straight games, including taking down the vaunted Dolphins offense. However, they've played sloppy in their past two games and the offense has struggled to get going. This caused them to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars a couple weeks ago, dropping them to 4-2 and second in the AFC East.

After the Bills squeaked past the New York Giants in a 14-9 win, they'll take on the Patriots. This is the perfect opportunity for the Bills to have a get-right game. After slumping the past two weeks versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and Giants, they can return to dominance versus New England. The Patriots have been a dumpster-fire as of late, with Bill Belichick suffering the two worst losses of his career in back-to-back 30+ point losses to the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys. The Bills don't need to just win this game, but to cream the Patriots to prove they're still among the AFC's best.

If the Bills can get this win, they'll move to 5-2 and keep up with the top of the AFC. With that in mind, let's move on to our Bills Week 7 predictions.

Bills QB Josh Allen throws more touchdowns than incompletions

It's been a couple years since Josh Allen broke the Patriots when he threw more touchdowns than incompletions in a wildcard playoff win. The Bills annihilated New England 47-17 as Allen put up perhaps the best game of his career. Allen finished 21-25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns. He achieved a similar feat this season when he threw as many incompletions as touchdowns versus the Dolphins, going 21-25 for 320 yards and four touchdowns. He has a very good chance of repeating that performance against the Patriots this weekend.

New England looks way worse than they did during that playoff game and Allen has taken advantage of the Patriots the past few seasons. Even when the Patriots still have a good defense, Allen puts up big numbers. The one thing going against Allen is he is dealing with a shoulder injury, but he made it clear earlier this week that he will be playing.

The Bills pick off Mac Jones three times

It's been a rough season for third-year quarterback Mac Jones. Jones leads the second-worst scoring offense in the NFL and has limited weapons around him. He's tied for second in interceptions with seven and is struggling on a 1-5 team.

Meanwhile, the Bills are tied for second in both interceptions and total takeaways. The Bills have intercepted opposing quarterbacks eight times this year. The last time Buffalo played the Patriots, Jones threw three interceptions with Matt Milano, Tre'Davious White and Tremaine Edmunds each getting a pick. Though neither of those players will be available in this game, expect others like Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde to take advantage of the struggling quarterback.

RB James Cook runs for 100+ yards

James Cook has had a nice sophomore season for the Bills. The second-year rusher has been the primary back for much of the season. He has had one 100-yard game this season, but has a great opportunity to get his second versus the Patriots. His one 100-yard game came against the Las Vegas Raiders when he had 17 carries for 123 yards.

Cook is coming off a 14 carry, 71-yard game versus the Giants. Assuming the Bills get a lead over the stumbling Patriots, Cook should be able to get a lot more carries as Buffalo would presumably run out the clock.