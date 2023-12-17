The Patriots won't have much of a receiving corps as they gear up to face Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.

The New England Patriots could be down at least one receiver as they prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to break the news in a social media post Sunday morning.

“DeVante Parker (knee) is listed as questionable and is expected to face the #Chiefs, source said,” wrote Rapoport. “WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), it's far less likely.”

Neither Parker nor Smith-Schuster have contributed much to the Patriots dormant offense this season.

Parker has had 22 catches on 39 targets in nine games for 264 receiving yards without a touchdown. Through 11 games, Smith-Schusters has caught 29 balls on 47 targets for 260 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Disappointing numbers for two players who entered the season as two of the team's primary offensive weapons.

To make matters worse, the Patriots owe the two struggling wideouts a guaranteed $10.2 million next season.

“Juju played really well,” said offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien on Smith-Schuster's performance against the Steelers last week. “He made some really really tough catches, you know, two that I can really remember that. You know, he was really covered and he made a tough catch, and that's really what we need from Juju. He does a really good job in a running game. He helps us on a lot of you know, different blocking schemes.”

Parker's knee injury that has been lingering for weeks. With Parker likely out and Smith-Schuster in a reduced role, Demario Douglas and Hunter Henry could see an increased activity in the Patriots passing game.