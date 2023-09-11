Bill Belichick felt a bit regretful a day after the New England Patriots' season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots head coach explained his thought process on going for it on fourth down a pair of times in the fourth quarter when they didn't need to in an interview with WEEI's “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday. He stood by one of his fourth-down decisions, but admitted that he might have made a mistake when the Patriots opted to go for it on fourth-and-17 from the Eagles' 48-yard line with 2:24 remaining.

“Fourth-and-3 down by eight, I don’t have any regrets on that one,” Belichick said. “Fourth-and-17, looking back on it, we had three timeouts. Might have punted that one. I don’t know how much field position we would have gained, but fourth-and-17 after the delay, that was tough. Then we had our chances at the end there.”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

In the first fourth-down situation Belichick mentioned, the Patriots had the ball at the Eagles' 17-yard line, opting to go for it after a run play on third-and-3 went nowhere. Mac Jones was immediately pressured on the fourth-down play and had nowhere near enough time to find an open receiver, tossing the ball to Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield in hopes of a miracle completion.

In the second fourth-down scenario, the Patriots originally had a fourth-and-12 as they trailed 25-20. But a delay of game penalty moved them back five yards, needing another miracle to pick up the first down. Jones threw a pass to Hunter Henry that went through the tight end's hands. But Henry was at least a few yards short of the first-down marker from where he dropped the pass and likely would've been tackled right away if he came up with the reception.