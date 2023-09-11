Bill Belichick felt a bit regretful a day after the New England Patriots' season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Patriots head coach explained his thought process on going for it on fourth down a pair of times in the fourth quarter when they didn't need to in an interview with WEEI's “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday. He stood by one of his fourth-down decisions, but admitted that he might have made a mistake when the Patriots opted to go for it on fourth-and-17 from the Eagles' 48-yard line with 2:24 remaining.
“Fourth-and-3 down by eight, I don’t have any regrets on that one,” Belichick said. “Fourth-and-17, looking back on it, we had three timeouts. Might have punted that one. I don’t know how much field position we would have gained, but fourth-and-17 after the delay, that was tough. Then we had our chances at the end there.”
In the first fourth-down situation Belichick mentioned, the Patriots had the ball at the Eagles' 17-yard line, opting to go for it after a run play on third-and-3 went nowhere. Mac Jones was immediately pressured on the fourth-down play and had nowhere near enough time to find an open receiver, tossing the ball to Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield in hopes of a miracle completion.
In the second fourth-down scenario, the Patriots originally had a fourth-and-12 as they trailed 25-20. But a delay of game penalty moved them back five yards, needing another miracle to pick up the first down. Jones threw a pass to Hunter Henry that went through the tight end's hands. But Henry was at least a few yards short of the first-down marker from where he dropped the pass and likely would've been tackled right away if he came up with the reception.
“Look, there wasn’t a lot of field position to be gained. We could have punted it. Probably should have punted it on fourth-and-17,” Belichick said of that play. “But we’re on their side of the 50. It’s too long for a field goal. But fourth-and-17 is a lot tougher than fourth-and-12.”
Belichick's comments on Monday were a bit of a change in tune compared to what he said following Sunday's game, though he has defended the decision to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Eagles' 17-yard line multiple times.
“Made the best decision we could at the time,” Belichick told reporters when asked about his first decision to go for it on fourth down. “Didn't know we would be down there multiple times. Six minutes to go in the game. I don't know. If we had kicked it, I'm sure you would be asking why didn't we go for it.”
For whatever it's worth, ESPN Analytics slightly favored the Patriots' decision to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Eagles' 17-yard line instead of kicking a field goal. The Patriots' win probability on going for it on fourth down on that play was 21.4 percent, just a tick more than the 20.8 percent it had if it had kicked a field goal to make it a 22-17 game, via ESPN's Mike Reiss.
The Patriots will hope to avoid making a similar decision next week when they host the Miami Dolphins.