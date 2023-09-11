The New England Patriots lost a close one to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, falling 25-20, and there were some controversial coaching decisions made that had an impact on the game.

The Patriots unsuccessfully went for it on fourth down in the fourth quarter twice prior to the two-minute warning, passing up two opportunities to kick a field goal. If the Patriots added three points on either fourth-down play, they wouldn't have needed to go for it on fourth-and-11 in the final 30 seconds to try to get into the end zone and could've kicked another field goal for the win on their final drive.

Following the loss, Patriots coach Bill Belichick simply explained the fourth-down decisions as what he viewed as the best thing he could do for the team during that time.

“Made the best decision we could at the time,” Belichick told reporters. “Didn’t know we would be down there multiple times. Six minutes to go in the game. I don’t know. If we had kicked it, I’m sure you would be asking why didn’t we go for it.”

The first fourth-down decision in the fourth quarter came on a fourth-and-3 from the Eagles' 17-yard line, trailing 22-14. The Patriots weren't able to get the first down, though, as Mac Jones was immediately pressured on his shotgun pass, throwing a weak throw to Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield as he was tackled.

New England's second decision to go for it on fourth down came when it had the ball on Philadelphia's 48-yard line with 2:24 remaining. Even though they trailed by five, the decision seemed peculiar as the Patriots needed 17 yards to pick up the first down. Jones' pass to Hunter Henry fell incomplete, but the throw was also a few yards short of the sticks, so the Patriots likely wouldn't have picked up the first down had the tight end come up with the reception.

The Patriots actually went for it on fourth down earlier in the fourth quarter prior to those two tries, with Jones completing a 12-yard pass to Henry on fourth-and-8 for a first down on the drive that ended at the Eagles' 17-yard line.

New England's final fourth-down opportunity came with 27 seconds left on a fourth-and-11 from Philadelphia's 20-yard line. Jones appeared to throw a completion to rookie Kayshon Boutte along the left sideline. But for the second time in the game, the rookie receiver wasn't able to put a second foot inbounds to fully secure the catch, ending the game for the Patriots and sending the home crowd home sad on a day of celebration for Tom Brady.

As Boutte was on the field and JuJu Smith-Schuster wasn't for the game's deciding play, Belichick didn't explain too much as to why the rookie got the nod over the accomplished vet.

“We had different groups, different rotations, so we’re good with whoever is in there.”