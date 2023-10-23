Bill Belichick made history in the New England Patriots' stunning and dramatic win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He became the third coach in NFL history to win 300 regular-season games, joining legendary coaches Don Shula and George Halas as the only ones to achieve that mark.

Following New England's upset win, the Patriots coach reacted to the achievement in a way you would've expected, keeping focus on the team as opposed to personal accomplishments.

“I mean, it’s great. I’m really more focused on, you know, our team and this year,” Belichick told reporters. “Worry about that later. Thank you.”

Obviously, the Patriots still have things to worry about now other than how they'll celebrate their head coach's personal achievement. The team only improved to 2-5 with their win over the Bills and has some tough sledding ahead. The Patriots face the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins next week, where they've lost in each of the last three seasons and are 2-8 over the 10 seasons.

Bill Belichick Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/uv0c2ehB5K — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 22, 2023

Still, Sunday's win was certainly an impressive one considering the circumstances. Mac Jones fought off his recent struggles and career struggles against the Bills, completing 25 of 30 passes 272 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also got the first win of his career when the other team scored at least 25 points and he had his first fourth-quarter comeback since Week 5 of his rookie season.

Belichick stated that he has “confidence in all our players” following the win and complimented Jones on his performance on the final drive.

“Got a good offensive drive,” Belichick said of Jones' play on the game-winning possession. “We had a good run there by Rhamondre [Stevenson] and, you know, got up a lot of – covered a lot of field. But Mac made a good check on the blitz, got it to the weak side to [DeVante] Parker, and hit Pop [Demario Douglas] down there, a good throw for the touchdown. A lot of good football. Pass protection. I mean, they were rushing, they were blitzing, they picked them up, we threw it, we caught it. It was good execution.”

Bill Belichick refuses to clarify contract situation with Patriots

Hours prior to Sunday's game, it was reported that Belichick signed a lucrative contract extension over the offseason. Just like he did when asked about his recent accomplishment, Belichick brushed that aside, too.

“I never talk about my contract,” Belichick said. “I focus on the game and try to focus on Buffalo. Now I’ll focus on Miami. Yeah, you can count on that.”

So, it looks like the Patriots are … on to Miami.