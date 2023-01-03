Many New England Patriots fans have been upset with the team’s offense, and in particular, the coaching setup this season as Matt Patricia has been the play caller.

The fans aren’t alone apparently. Patriots owner Robert Kraft “is not happy where the offensive coaching staff is right now,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported during NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots pregame show on Sunday.

When he was asked about the report during his weekly interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick paid no mind to it and instead drew focus on his team’s next opponent.

“Right now we’re focused on Buffalo. That’s what we’re focused on,” Belichick said. “I know he is, we are, everybody in the organization. That’s what we’re going spend our time on this week and that’s what we’re going to do. As a team, we’re going to prepare as well as we can for Buffalo. Like I said, our goal is to go up there and coach and play our best game.”

Belichick’s bold bet on making Patricia the offensive play caller and Joe Judge the quarterbacks coach hasn’t paid off this season following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. After ranking in the top 10 in several offensive stats and metrics last season, New England is 26th in total offense, 26th in third-down conversions and dead last in red zone efficiency.

Mac Jones has notably taken a step back after a solid rookie season, too. After throwing for 223.6 yards per game with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a 92.5 passer rating in 2021, Jones is throwing for 211.8 yards per game with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions for an 85.8 passer rating in 13 games this season. Jones notably showed his frustration with how the offense was operating in three straight games at the beginning of December as he was seen on the broadcast of the Dec. 1 game against the Bills yelling about the ineffectiveness of the short passing game.

Despite the offense’s struggles and frustrations, the Patriots control their own destiny entering the final week of the regular season. At 8-8, they’ll make the playoffs and secure the final AFC Wild Card spot if they beat the Bills, though the date of that game might be in flux following safety Damar Hamlin’s sudden cardiac arrest during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. That game was postponed, and it is currently unknown when or if it’ll resume.