Jackson himself has admitted to missing Patriots team curfews, but when asked to elaborate, Coach Belichick responded in true Belichick fashion.

True to form, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is staying mum on the team's discipline of cornerback J.C. Jackson this season. While the veteran player opened up last week about why he was left home during the team's Week 10 trip to Germany to face the Indianapolis Colts, the Patriots' notoriously guarded coach has nothing to offer.

During his Friday presser, Belichick offered only that “J.C.'s been good, practiced well, been ready to go, competed well,” according to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan. Jackson previously admitted to missing multiple bed checks prior to games this season.

Jackson originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018, when he was a key contributor to the team's Super Bowl-winning season as a rookie. His eight interceptions for the Patriots in 2021 earned him Pro Bowl honors. The Los Angeles Chargers inked Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract in 2022, but he would play just seven games with the team due to injury while mired in disciplinary issues. He was reunited with Belichick in New England when the Chargers traded him to the Patriots in October along with a 2025 seventh-round pick. The Chargers received a 2025 sixth-round pick in return.

In a very rare move, Chargers GM Tom Telesco apologized to his team for signing Jackson to such a lucrative free-agent deal shortly after the trade. Jackson has yet to refute an ESPN report that accused him of a “lackadaisical” approach to practices and poor response to coaches during his tenure with the Chargers.

Jackson has accumulated 26 career interceptions — all with the Patriots, in 74 NFL appearances. The Patriots face the New York Giants in Week 12.