Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady

After a lengthy investigation, the NFL cracked down Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Brady and the Dolphins held “impermissible communications” in 2019 despite the superstar quarterback being with the New England Patriots and continuing his partnership with Bill Belichick.

Belichick was asked about Brady’s relationship with the Dolphins as the Patriots prepare for the 2022 season in training camp. As he always does, he had a bold take on the matter and thoroughly discussed his insight.

Thoughts on the Dolphins/Brady situation? Belichick: “Yeah, I’m not worried about that. I’m just trying to get training camp in.” Did you know the Dolphins were tampering with your QB in 2019? Belichick: “I’m focused on training camp. That’s all in the past.” — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 3, 2022

The Dolphins were stripped of two draft picks, including a first-round selection in the 2023 draft, and team owner Stephen Ross will be suspended for a year and fined $1.5 million. Brady will get no punishment for his part in the tampering. Not only did the Dolphins talk with him when he was on the Patriots but also when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bill Belichick-Tom Brady relationship deteriorating caused the legendary duo to part ways, as Brady left for Tampa Bay and Belichick remained the head coach of the Pats. Although his discussion with the Dolphins has been uncovered years later, it may have led to his unwillingness to continue playing with New England.

On the field this season, the Patriots and Dolphins could be evenly matched after Miami revamped its offense with the additions of Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead and Cedrick Wilson. Their matchups on the field will be worth watching, even though the tampering case is not a key reason why. Brady, meanwhile, turns 45 years old today and is preparing to return to the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.