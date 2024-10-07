As the New England Patriots go through questions on their offense after losing to the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon, 15-10, Bill Simmons would give his opinions on the team's performance, specifically the coaching. Even besides the Patriots making a change at running back, they could be making a possible decision regarding the quarterback position which has yet to be seen.

It was a frustrating loss for New England since it was against an AFC East rival in Miami that is going through some major injury issues leading to disappointment. However, while people will blame starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Simmons would talk about the coaching of the Patriots led by Jerod Mayo.

“You know what’s crazy, the Patriots are 1 – 4, I honestly think they could’ve beaten the Niners last week,” Simmons said. “They could have beaten Seattle, the loss in OT, but they had the ball with a chance to clinch it and they should have won today. It’s not just Brissett, the coaching is awful, it’s just awful.”

“Like they’re down 5, maybe they’re trying to tank,” Simmons continued. “So I they’re trying to tank congratulations because it’s working but, they’re down 5 with two and a half minutes left, two minutes left, and they of course have to get a false start on 4th and 10. So now it’s 4th and 15 on like the 20, and they’re like yeah let’s go for it. Jacoby Brissett, the guy who literally can’t do anything, let's see if can complete this. Just kick the field goal you had all 3 timeouts, like this is basic football 101 s—t that the coaching staff can’t do.”

Patriots' Jacoby Brissett on the frustrations on offense

There was a bit of controversy in the game towards the end as it appeared that the Patriots had a touchdown late that was overturned which would have been a solid connection between Brissett and wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk. Brissett would only throw 160 yards and had a 31.3 quarterback rating as he spoke about the inefficiency on offense according to NBC Patriots.

“It was frustrating. Honestly, nothing was good. Penalties taking us backward, we just — honestly, we’ve just got to play better,” Brissett said to the media. “It’s getting to that point where you’ve just got to play better. Penalties in the wrong situations, in bad situations. We’re not good enough to do that and to go backward to try to score points. We need to continue to go forward. We’ve got to change that, fix that.”

“We’re making plays, we’re just shooting ourselves in the foot,” Brissett continued. “We’re going one step forward to go 20 steps back. It’s like we can’t do that. Until we get to that point, we’re going to continue to be frustrated at the small things. You can’t leave the game into the refs’ hands. That’s not what football is about. You’ve got to go out there, play with good fundamentals, technique, do the little things right. This league is so hard already.”

One has to wonder if New England will play rookie Drake Maye to breathe some life into the offense as it's been said by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Patriots are now in a deep hole to start the season with a 1-4 record as they are last in the AFC East with a ton of season left.