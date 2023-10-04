The latest Christian Gonzalez injury update for the New England Patriots is not good as the team prepares to play the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. Reports are that the first-round rookie cornerback is out for the season.

“The trade for JC Jackson was necessary because… #Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez, who would have been a candidate for defensive rookie of the year, is likely to miss the rest of the 2023 season with a torn labrum from a dislocated shoulder on Sunday, sources say. Surgery soon,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Gonzalez, out of Oregon, was the Patriots' No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2 CB started all four games this season for New England and racked up 17 tackles, 1.0 sacks, three passes defended, and an intervention while shutting down opposing wideouts.

The New England corner was one of the favorites for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year through four games, as Rapoport mentioned, alongside Houston Texas edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and a pair of Detroit Lions, linebacker Jack Campbell and safety Brian Branch.

This Christian Gonzalez injury update followed the news of a Patriots trade that brings back cornerback JC Jackson from the Los Angeles Chargers. Jackson played for the Patriots from 2018-21, making a Pro Bowl in 2021 before signing a big free agent deal with the Chargers that offseason. The veteran corner fell out of favor with head coach Brandon Staley in LA and was a healthy scratch for the team's last two games.

Jackson should be ready to play right away in the Patriots Week 5 matchup with the Saints.