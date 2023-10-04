With Christian Gonzalez suffering a brutal injury, the New England Patriots were in desperate need of some secondary help. The Patriots found their answer by reuniting with former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson.

The Patriots have landed Jackson in a trade with the Chargers, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Patriots are swapping their 2025 sixth and seventh-round picks with LA to land Jackson. Los Angeles is paying the majority of Jackson's $12 million salary, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

While Jackson is being traded to the Patriots, it'll be more of a reunion for the cornerback. Jackson signed with the Patriots after the 2018 NFL Draft as an UDFA. He went on to play four seasons with the team, appearing in 62 games and starting 39. Jackson racked up 158 tackles, 53 passes defended and 25 interceptions. He was named a Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl in New England.

His work with the Patriots landed him a five-year, $82.5 million contract from the Chargers in 2022. That contract didn't necessarily live up to its billing as Jackson appeared in just seven games with the team. Injuries, Brandon Staley and an off field issue seemed to hold Jackson back.

But now back to where it all began, JC Jackson will get a fresh start in New England. The Patriots are reeling at cornerback at just lost rookie Christian Gonzalez for the season, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Adding Jackson back in the fold gives New England a talented corner who already knows how to succeed in the system.

While his time with the Chargers didn't go to plan, the Patriots will gladly welcome Jackson back. At 1-3, New England will hope the CB brings a bit of a spark of their playoff hopes.