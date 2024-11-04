The New England Patriots may have lost their Week 9 matchup to the Tennessee Titans and fallen into a 2-7 hole, perhaps ending their season, but they might have a good quarterback on their hands after the Tom Brady era. Moreover, even Patriots veteran like Davon Godchaux thought so, comparing Drake Maye to the Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who led his team to the top of the AFC East with a 7-2 record.

“Man, that looked like Josh Allen 2.0,” the defensive tackle said via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “He looked amazing–especially when he runs the ball. I didn't even know the kid had burners like that. When he's running the ball, he looks amazing. I'm excited to play with him and watch him the next couple of years.”

Week 9: Titans def. Patriots

Many of Drake Maye's teammates on the Patriots would love for him to develop into another Josh Allen, especially when Maye has shown some promise in his fourth start of the season. Who wouldn't want to be a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback with an All-Pro selection?

Last season, Allen also tied an NFL record with 15 rushing touchdowns, an NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Meanwhile, against the Titans, Maye ran the ball eight times for 95 yards, the third most gained on the ground in franchise history, and the most rushing yards by a Pats QB in 48 years.

Additionally, Maye forced overtime versus the Titans with a wild touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson, extending the final play in regular by almost 12 seconds.

After the game, Godchaux believed that if the former No. 3 draft pick Drake Maye develops like he should, then he should also attract good players to New England.

“Absolutely. Everybody wants to play with Josh Allen. Everybody wants to play with Pat Mahomes. Before you know it, people are going to want to play with Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams–he's already got pretty good receivers in Chicago,” the tackle said. “That kid can play. That kid shows a lot of heart. I'm screaming on the sideline saying, ‘Get down,' but he keeps taking hits. He's going to be a great player in this league.”

The 22-year-old QB is the youngest player on the Patriots roster, and Maye has already suffered a concussion in Week 8 in their win against the New York Jets.

What's to come

Still, Godchaux believes better things have yet to come for the young playcaller, though he would also prefer him to protect himself a bit more.

“Every game he's getting better,” he said. “He just keeps getting better and better…. I love him seeing him run the ball, but [he should] get down because we can't have our franchise quarterback get hurt.”

While this Patriots season might likely end in disappointment, the team hopes Maye will continue his development and lead them to success post-Brady.