Drake Maye might have thrown an interception that cost the New England Patriots Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans in a 20-17 loss, but he also had a memorable touchdown to force overtime.

The Patriots rookie scrambled around on the final play of regulation before tossing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson as time expired in the fourth quarter. While the ball was snapped with four seconds remaining, Maye ran around the backfield, evading the Titans' pressure for roughly 12 seconds before getting rid of the ball.

Maye explained what the Patriots' plan was on the play and what was going through his mind as he ran around the pocket.

“Yeah so, we're just on the five-[yard line] and they dropped out the guys on the five and you got to chance to tie it up, so doing whatever I can,” Maye told reporters. “I think they zoned it off, and they’re doubling the inside guys. We had a bunch concept and that back line, and I think Hunter [Henry] ended up getting run out of bounds and just trying to keep the play alive and make a play. Rhamondre, good for a running back out there to kind of play like a receiver and make a good play.”

As Maye scrambled, Stevenson was able to briefly break free in the endzone before making the game-tying grab. Of course, Maye was only able to the ball to Stevenson after having nearly 12 seconds to throw. While Maye bought time with his legs to make the play happen, deferred the praise to his offensive linemen.

“Credit to the guys up front you know, those five up front were blocking their butts off for 12 seconds,” Maye said. “That's impressive and I could find a way to be in there.”

Maye didn't have a great performance statistically. He completed 29 of 41 passes for 206 yards and two interceptions, with the pass at the end of regulation being his only touchdown pass of the game. But he also rushed for 95 yards on eight scrambles, making plays happen with his legs as New England's offense was in the mud for much of the day.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was encouraged by what he saw from Maye through much of Sunday's game.

We already knew it, but I think the obvious thing is just his mental toughness and ability to really change the page and being a resilient player, and that's a great quality to have in a quarterback,” Mayo said. “And he’s a good competitor.”

Drake Maye's Patriots teammates dish praise after loss to Titans

Mayo wasn't the only one who was impressed with Maye's performance on Sunday. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux compared his teammate to an All-Pro quarterback.

“Man, that looked like Josh Allen 2.0,” Godchaux said. “He looked amazing – especially when he runs the ball. I didn’t even know the kid had burners like that. When he’s running the ball, he looks amazing. I’m excited to play with him and watch him the next couple of years.”

As the praise came in all afternoon on Maye and the play he made to send the game to overtime, he was more concerned with the final result.

“[We] ended up coming up short so that play, it really doesn't matter at this point,” Maye said.

Maye will hope to turn things around when the Patriots take on the Chicago Bears in Week 10.