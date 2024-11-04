Drake Maye got the New England Patriots to overtime against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but he also made the play that ended their chances of winning the game.

The Patriots' rookie quarterback threw the game-sealing interception in their 20-17 overtime loss when he chucked a ball deep down the field on a first-and-10 from their own 41-yard line. He tried to target Kayshon Boutte, who had beaten his man, but Titans safety Amani Hooker was able to recover and get back to make the grab.

Maye was pretty blunt in his assessment of the throw when he spoke with reporters after the loss.

“First down, I see the safety, I think we‘re throwing into the wind. I‘ve got to put some more on it. Just a dumb decision, something you‘d like to have back, especially in that situation,” Maye said.

There was only 2:25 remaining when Maye threw the interception, so the Patriots likely would've had to take a shot down the field at some point if they wanted to win the game. Even if they played for a field goal, a tie would've been the best result they would've gotten in that scenario.

Still, Maye harped on the interception as the Patriots still would've had a few chances just to get a first down.

“Sometimes the best play is throw it away, just a bad decision on my part,” he said.

What Jerod Mayo said of Drake Maye's game-sealing interception in Patriots' loss to Titans

Jerod Mayo mostly complimented Maye's performance in Sunday's game, but he also recognized the error he made. Still, Mayo appreciated the effort Maye gave on the play, chalking up the miscue as a rookie mistake.

“He's a guy out there trying to make a play, just trying to make a play,” Mayo said. “I think sometimes, as well as he has played, sometimes you forget how young he is. And he's going to continue to develop, and he'll be a good quarterback in this league. We'll all learn from this, myself included.”

In order for the game to reach overtime, Maye made a bit of a miraculous play. The quarterback ran around in the backfield for several seconds on the final play of regulation before tossing up a touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson that tied the game, 17-17.

That play really seemed to impress Mayo.

“Just mental toughness and the ability to make plays with his legs, which he has shown before,” Mayo said when asked what he saw from Maye on that play. “Gave us a chance to win the game. Obviously, just didn’t pull through.”

Maye didn't finish Sunday's game with the best statline. He completed 29 of 41 passes for 206 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

But Maye also had a team-high 95 rushing yards, which told the story of the state of the Patriots' offense. Maye accounted for all but 15 of the team's total yards in Sunday's game, showing continued promise with his arm and legs throughout the day.

As Maye continued to show his upside as a franchise quarterback, he isn't taking any solace in that sentiment following the loss.

“We gotta go back and learn from it, especially me,” Maye said. “I gotta take advantage of these reps that I’m getting in the game and play better.”

Maye will look to show improvement when he goes up against one of the other top quarterbacks from the 2024 draft class in Week 10 as the Patriots face Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.