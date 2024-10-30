New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye left their Week 8 game against the New York Jets after getting hit in the back of the head. Jacoby Brissett replaced Maye, and the Jets ended up winning the game.

For Maye, he was placed in concussion protocol, but the latest update on the quarterback has him trending upward, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo says QB Drake Maye remains in the concussion protocol and will be a limited participant today,” Anderson tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

If Maye has to miss the next game, the Patriots should be in good hands with Brissett, but there's no doubt the rookie quarterback will want to be on the field if he clears the protocol.

Jerod Mayo defends Drake Maye after hit wasn't penalized

Head coach Jerod Mayo thought that Jets' linebacker Jamien Sherwood should have been penalized for his hit on Drake Maye.

“They didn't call it. I had conversations with them the entire game,” Mayo said. “I thought some of those calls were questionable. At the same time, I have to go back and watch the film. We'll have those conversations.”

After Maye was hit, he stayed in the game for four more plays, and after the drive ended, he was sent to the blue medical tent. Maye then was sent to the locker room and didn't return to the game, even though he wanted to.

“I walked in at halftime and saw him,” Mayo said. “The competitor that he is, obviously he wanted to go back out there and play. But there's a protocol that he has to go through.”

After the game, Sherwood defended his hit on Maye.

“All I did was just rally to the ball,” Sherwood told NESN.com's Sean McGuire. “He slid. I did my best to keep him safe, go over top of him. I think my shoulder might have hit him in the head, but I hope he’s OK.”