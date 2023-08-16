After an offseason of uncertainty, running back Ezekiel Elliott is now a member of the New England Patriots. The former Dallas Cowboys star has signed his deal and is now with his new team in Patriots training camp, where the coming days will feature joint practices against the Green Bay Packers ahead of the Packers-Patriots preseason game on Saturday. So, is Ezekiel Elliott practicing vs. Packers?

The answer, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, is probably, but we’re not 100% sure yet.

Rapoport’s initial report was that “The plan for soon-to-be new #Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott: Fly to New England to be on the ground this AM, making the signing official. Then catch the team’s plane to Green Bay, where the Pats and Packers will have joint practices starting tomorrow. Elliott should participate.”

He then confirmed that the RB has made it to Wisconsin but was still unclear on the timeline of Elliott joining his teammates in official Patriots training camp practices.

“Zeke Elliott's signing with the #Patriots is now official and he's in Green Bay with the team, I’m told,” Rapoport tweeted. “We'll see about the joint practices, but he is present with his new teammates.”

Whenever Ezekiel Elliott does start practicing with the Patriots, the team will be getting a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro who has rushed for over 8,000 yards and scored 80 touchdowns in his seven NFL seasons.

The 2016 No. 4 overall pick has led the league in rushing yards twice and in rushing yards per game three times. That said, Elliott had the worst production of his career last season, putting up 876 rushing yards and just 92 receiving yards.