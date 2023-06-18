The Aaron Rodgers trade saga supposedly already ended when he was traded to the New York Jets. Somehow, though, that's not the end of the story. Months after Rodgers' move to the Big Apple, a rumored botched trade involving the QB started making the rounds. According to the rumor, the Patriots tried to trade for Aaron Rodgers, but was denied by the now-Jets QB's camp. Interesting, right?

Well, Patriots fans are not having any of this rumor. A significant portion of the fanbase took to Twitter to talk about this “rumor”. Most fans seem to agree that this is a nothing-burger, and that Rodgers' camp propagated this rumor for attention.

There's also some that believe that this rumor was real… and absolutely hate that it could've been real.

The Patriots technically already have a young QB in Mac Jones that they can run with next season. However, the reported friction between Jones and head coach Bill Belichick sparked some trade rumors involving Mac. It wouldn't be surprising to learn that this rumor was true, and that the Pats did try to make some headway with an Aaron Rodgers trade.

In any case, the Patriots are now left to deal with Rodgers as a rival for the next season, at least. The Jets traded for the former Green Bay Packers QB in the offseason in hopes that he can elevate their quest. Meanwhile, New England is working on a major acquisition of their own as they try to win over free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins.