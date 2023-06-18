The Aaron Rodgers trade saga supposedly already ended when he was traded to the New York Jets. Somehow, though, that's not the end of the story. Months after Rodgers' move to the Big Apple, a rumored botched trade involving the QB started making the rounds. According to the rumor, the Patriots tried to trade for Aaron Rodgers, but was denied by the now-Jets QB's camp. Interesting, right?

Well, Patriots fans are not having any of this rumor. A significant portion of the fanbase took to Twitter to talk about this “rumor”. Most fans seem to agree that this is a nothing-burger, and that Rodgers' camp propagated this rumor for attention.

This just seems like a writer trying to get famous. Let’s use common sense. The patriots going after Aaron rodgers doesn’t make sense at all when they already had an old QB who was better and they didn’t want. https://t.co/8mOQUiCsAr — Kamyron (@KamyronAustin) June 16, 2023

Don't believe the crap about Aaron Rodgers vetoing a trade to the Patriots this offseason. That's just the man princess stirring up crap to try to regain control of the narrative. — TJ New And Improved (@j_storytelling) June 17, 2023

Jet fans are trying to claim that Aaron Rodgers supposedly turn down a trade with the Patriots which I buy bullshit. But remember us getting DeAndre Hopkins is more valuable then the Jets getting Rodgers — M3G4R3M45T3RM1K3 (@DoritosGoSexual) June 16, 2023

So according to @craigcartonlive the Patriots inquired to sign Aaron Rodgers but Rodgers wasn’t interested. Not sure I can buy this story. — Michael Daly (@Michael95494331) June 15, 2023

I feel like he's pulling a aaron rodgers and wants media attention — Patriots Nation (@Givememyhat04) June 14, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

I find it extremely hard to believe bill wanted to take that whole contract. If the trade was nixed it was due to the pats wanting the packers to retain some salary which we all know they didn’t want to do. Nice try FS1 — Techno Viking (@techno_viking87) June 16, 2023

There's also some that believe that this rumor was real… and absolutely hate that it could've been real.

Patriots would've traded for that fraud and I would've burned any Patriots gear in sight. Nobody want fucking Aaron Rodgers. — Quis🇵🇷 (@DOTmjo) June 16, 2023

Good. Don’t want him and his drama — ManofSports (@manof_sports) June 16, 2023

The Patriots technically already have a young QB in Mac Jones that they can run with next season. However, the reported friction between Jones and head coach Bill Belichick sparked some trade rumors involving Mac. It wouldn't be surprising to learn that this rumor was true, and that the Pats did try to make some headway with an Aaron Rodgers trade.

In any case, the Patriots are now left to deal with Rodgers as a rival for the next season, at least. The Jets traded for the former Green Bay Packers QB in the offseason in hopes that he can elevate their quest. Meanwhile, New England is working on a major acquisition of their own as they try to win over free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins.