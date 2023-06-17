Does New England Patriots star pass rusher Matthew Judon know something we don't? Judon, who has made it no secret that he wants free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the Patriots, denied that he had attempted to recruit the All-Pro on Twitter.

But Judon's latest tweet seems to strongly indicate that the Patriots have signed- or will soon be signing- Hopkins to a contract. See for yourself.

“GM of the year?”

Now what could Judon mean by that? Certainly not that his recruiting of Hopkins has paid off, right?

Judon played off his previous Hopkins recruiting tweets, comically saying that he doesn't write his own Twitter posts.

But it certainly seems like Judon knows something, as there have been nothing but positive reports coming out of New England following Hopkins' visit with the Patriots.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hopkins' latest visit, believed to be his last, reportedly was “positive for both parties. After the visit, Hopkins posted a picture of he and Judon in the Patriots locker room, which only got Patriots fans talking even more.

Plus, the one thing believed to be the biggest hurdle to a Hopkins signing, the hire of former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien as the offensive coordinator, reportedly isn't something that bothers either Hopkins or O'Brien.

Clearly, the winds are blowing in the direction of Hopkins signing the dotted line on a Patriots contract.

And that would be huge for both the Patriots offense, as well as Judon and the defense. After all, the New England offense ranked 26th in total yards per game and 17th in points per game, while the defense ranked eighth and 11th in both categories in 2022, respectively.

Adding a weapon like Hopkins can help take the Patriots offense to the next level, which would take a lot of pressure off Judon and company.