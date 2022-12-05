By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The New England Patriots have been a bit… unremarkable this season. Their offense, in particular, ranges from uninspiring to rage-inducing from week to week. Head coach Bill Belichick and coordinator Matt Patricia has caught a lot of flak for the way they have run the New England offense. Now, a certain Hall of Fame QB has given his thoughts about Mac Jones and his offense.

Kurt Warner spoke with The Boston Herald to talk about Matt Patricia and Bill Belichick’s schemes on offense. The Super Bowl-winning champion for the Los Angeles Rams bluntly said that New England’s offense is… boring. Warner that it’s not bad, but it is monotonous and lacks creativity.

“This year, it’s (Patriots offense) very basic and simple. That doesn’t mean it’s bad. But for a guy like me, I’d be bored to death,” Warner told the Herald in a recent interview. “I’d hate to have the same concepts over and over, even if they’re good quality concepts. I like creativity. I like options as a quarterback. And, they don’t do a lot of that.”

The Patriots offense had one of their worst showings on Thursday night, as they were embarrassed by the Bills on live TV. It was clear that everyone was frustrated about the offense, including Mac Jones. Patricia’s bizarre play-calling has come under fire from fans and critics alike. It must feel awful for the captain of “The Greatest Show on Turf” to watch the New England offense struggle to get yards.

At this point, it’s fair to wonder if Bill Belichick should take some of the blame for the offense. His decision to stick with Matt Patricia as the OC is mind-boggling, to say the least.