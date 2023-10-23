Jack Jones and the New England Patriots' secondary were able to slow down Buffalo Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs in their 29-25 upset win on Sunday.

With that, the Patriots' second-year corner had a message for the All-Pro receiver after he recorded a season-low 58 receiving yards.

“How many yards did he get? He wasn’t a problem for us,” Jones told reporters when Diggs was brought up after the game.

Diggs has been torching the Patriots ever since he joined the Bills in 2020. He recorded 43 receptions for 629 yards and six touchdowns over his first seven games against the Patriots as a member of the Buffalo franchise, averaging 6.1 receptions and 89.9 receiving yards per game. With stats like that, it's no surprise that the Bills went 6-1 over those games.

Asked Jack Jones about Stefon Diggs after the game. Jones: “How many yards did he get? He wasn’t a problem for us.” Diggs finished with six catches on 12 targets for 58 yards and a TD, well short of what he usually averages vs. the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/qenTu15k4a — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 22, 2023

Sunday was obviously a different story for the Patriots. Diggs only had one reception (a six-yard grab) in the first half and only had one reception where Allen threw the ball more than 15 yards down the field. He finished with just six receptions on 12 targets.

Both Diggs and Bills quarterback Josh Allen were notably frustrated after the loss. Diggs refused to take questions from reporters after the game, while Allen gave brief answers to five questions and ended his press conference after 85 seconds.

Jack Jones played with an edge in his season debut and Patriots' win

Jones certainly had some chippiness to his play on Sunday, playing in his first game after missing the first six contests this season due to a hamstring injury. He was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty for a hit on Allen in the third quarter where he appeared to hit the Bills quarterback in the chest and shoulder, not the head.

The corner voiced his displeasure over the penalty on social media after the game.

“Bad call but F it,” Jones wrote in a social media post.

Bad call but F it https://t.co/Kj7janfEE6 — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) October 22, 2023

Jack Jones and the Patriots certainly hope to continue their strong play on defense going into next week's game, when they'll face the division-leading Miami Dolphins.