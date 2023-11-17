Jack Jones' time with the New England Patriots ended on a sour note, being released by the team on Monday before being claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. But the former Patriots cornerback seems to be happy with what transpired over the last few days.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since being released and later claimed, Jones was honest about his fit in New England and expressed some joy about his new home, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

“I would say it wasn't the best fit,” Jones said. “I can't really speak too much about it, just because I'm not on the coaching staff. I can't call it. Just wasn't the best fit, but I'm glad to be here.”

Jones' time in New England came to a relatively abrupt end in the middle of his second season, but he had a laundry list of off-field errors that preceded his release. First, he was suspended at the end of the 2022 season during his time on injured reserve. In June, Jones was arrested after two loaded firearms were found in his carry-on bags at Logan Airport.

The charges for Jones' arrest were later dropped, but he still ran into some issues during the season. After missing the first six games of the season due to a hamstring injury, Jones returned and didn't play too well right away, being a part of the effort that allowed Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to each go over 100 receiving yards in their Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Jones was benched for the first quarter of the Week 9 loss to the Washington Commanders after he reportedly missed curfew a day prior and was benched to start their Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts, locking disengaged during his time on the bench.

Still, Jones held the Patriots in some regard as they drafted him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“That was the team that drafted me, that gave me an opportunity,” Jones said. “When you get drafted, it's your mindset you're going to spend the next four years there, but unfortunately that didn't happen. I'm blessed to be here now.”

Antonio Pierce happy to have Jack Jones with Raiders following Patriots release

The Raiders' decision to claim Jones reunites the cornerback with someone he's familiar with. Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce coached Jones when he was in high school and later in college when Pierce was Arizona State's defensive coordinator.

Antonio Pierce on Jack Jones: “Nobody’s perfect. I don’t expect him to be perfect…that’s my job to bring him along.” Calls him “extremely gifted” as a player #RaiderNation #Raiders pic.twitter.com/cBK8t32ncn — Logan Reever (@loganreever) November 15, 2023

Pierce is looking forward to working with Jones again.