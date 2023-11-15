Jack Jones spoke about joining the Las Vegas Raiders this week after being released from the New England Patriots.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed cornerback Jack Jones, who was recently released from the New England Patriots, and he opened up on his mindset while trying to make an impact with his new team.

“I mean, I've still got some fire behind me,” Jack Jones said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “I kind of feel like I've got something to prove without going out of my way trying to prove it. I just want to show everybody I'm a good player and not just somebody you could just shoo away.”

Jones had some turmoil with the Patriots, dealing with injuries and underperformance. After the 2022 season, the Patriots believed Jones could be part of the future, but that ended up not being the case. Jones dealt with a gun arrest this offseason that complicated the beginning of the 2023 season. Eventually, the Patriots moved on.

Now, Jones joins the Raiders, who used to be run by Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels, who had ties to the Patriots. The interim head coach is now Antonio Pierce. However, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is still in his role with the team, and he has ties to the Patriots as well. It seems like Patrick Graham might have liked Jones as a talent, and Antonio Pierce was fine with bringing him in.

It will be interesting to see if Jones builds himself up into earning a role on the Raiders defense. The team plays the Miami Dolphins this week, so it would be tough to come in and perform well right away in that spot, but maybe down the line Jones could get some run.