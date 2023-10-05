The New England Patriots' secondary might have gotten a boost on Wednesday, but they're still dealing with some injury woes.

Of course, standout rookie corner Christian Gonzalez will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a torn labrum. While Gonzalez will likely go on injured reserve in the coming days, they won't be taking another key corner off of it as Jack Jones is still expected to miss at least two more weeks, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Thursday.

Jones has missed the entire regular season so far due to a hamstring injury he suffered during practice ahead of Week 1, but he was eligible to return this week as players on injured reserve are required to miss at least four games. He wasn't spotted at the Patriots' first days of practice this week, signaling that it was unlikely he would return for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez were the only absences at today's Patriots practice. Also still no sign of Jack Jones or Tyquan Thornton, both of whom are eligible to come off IR. J.C. Jackson is here wearing No. 29. Robert Kraft also showed up pic.twitter.com/A6d6BWbCqc — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 5, 2023

Jones and Gonzalez are just two of the members of the Patriots' cornerback room that are currently dealing with injuries. Second-year corner Marcus Jones is also on injured reserve following a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 2 while Jonathan Jones is still limited at practice with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the last three games.

Jack Jones wasn't expected to see starter snaps in Year 2. Following his gun arrest at Logan Airport in June, Jones was mostly working with the second-team during practice as Gonzalez had taken his starter spot opposite of Jonathan Jones. But the 25-year-old had his chargers dropped prior to the start of the regular season, and with the injuries to the Patriots' secondary, he likely would've started if he was healthy.

Jones had a promising rookie season in 2022, recording two interceptions before receiving a two-game suspension from the team at the end of the season while he was rehabbing an injury.

Patriots get cornerback help

As the Patriots' top four corners are all out or have missed time recently, they made a move on Wednesday to get major help. They reacquired J.C. Jackson, agreeing to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers to bring him back after he left the team as a free agent during the 2022 season.

Jackson struggled during his brief tenure in Los Angeles, suffering a torn patellar tendon last year that cut his 2022 season short. He was healthy enough to return to play by the start of the regular season, but was either a healthy scratch or didn't play in the Chargers' last two games.

J.C. Jackson (29) receives a welcome-back visit from owner Robert Kraft on the practice field. pic.twitter.com/Cs8anm5HzF — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 5, 2023

It's unknown if Jackson will be ready to play this weekend, but he practiced on Thursday.