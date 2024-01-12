If you're going to mutually part ways with arguably the greatest NFL head coach of all-time, you better have an immediate plan in mind. The New England Patriots knew the end of the Bill Belichick era was inevitable, and thus made preparations well in advance.

“{Inside linebackers coach} Jerod Mayo is a strong candidate to replace Bill Belichick and if he is the choice, the Patriots could simply hire him,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. “No need to go through the lengthy hiring process — they established a firm, contractual succession plan in a prior contract and communicated it to the NFL.”

Essentially, the Pats would be exempt from having to fulfill the Rooney Rule and other obligatory hiring hurdles. Now, there are plenty of fans who are skeptical of a potential Mayo hiring, as he has never served as a head coach or coordinator before. Moreover, it makes sense to pursue offensive-minded candidates after a historically putrid season in which the team tied the Carolina Panthers for the least points per game (13.9).

RECOMMENDED
Robert Kraft, Mike Vrabel, Jim Harbaugh and Jerod Mayo
Patriots’ best Bill Belichick head coaching replacements after parting ways

Conor Roche ·

Bill Belichick in the middle, Tom Brady, 8 Super Bowl Trophies, Robert Kraft around him, and Fireworks in the background.
Why Bill Belichick is unquestionable GOAT after Patriots run

Enzo Flojo ·

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will be staring in The Dynasty: New England Patriots
The Dynasty: New England Patriots on Bill Belichick, Tom Brady coming to Apple TV+: Release date, how to watch

Bailey Bassett ·

Nevertheless, Mayo appears to be the early frontrunner to follow Belichick as the next coach in New England. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft spent his entire eight-year career with the Patriots, totaling 802 combined tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He earned All-Pro First-Team honors in 2010 and won a Super Bowl ring in 2014-15 (injured and did not play).

Jerod Mayo has a strong bond with the franchise and fan base, making him a sensible fit in many ways. But does this mutual split between owner Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick offer the Patriots the perfect opportunity to move out of their wheelhouse? That question will be the source of much anxiety among the Foxborough Faithful in the coming days, weeks, and maybe even months.