Patriots made prior plans in the event Jerod Mayo becomes new head coach

If you're going to mutually part ways with arguably the greatest NFL head coach of all-time, you better have an immediate plan in mind. The New England Patriots knew the end of the Bill Belichick era was inevitable, and thus made preparations well in advance.

“{Inside linebackers coach} Jerod Mayo is a strong candidate to replace Bill Belichick and if he is the choice, the Patriots could simply hire him,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. “No need to go through the lengthy hiring process — they established a firm, contractual succession plan in a prior contract and communicated it to the NFL.”

From @NFLTotalAccess: Prior to the season, the #Patriots contractually established Jerod Mayo as the successor to Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/RdSIj3bfmD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2024

Essentially, the Pats would be exempt from having to fulfill the Rooney Rule and other obligatory hiring hurdles. Now, there are plenty of fans who are skeptical of a potential Mayo hiring, as he has never served as a head coach or coordinator before. Moreover, it makes sense to pursue offensive-minded candidates after a historically putrid season in which the team tied the Carolina Panthers for the least points per game (13.9).

Nevertheless, Mayo appears to be the early frontrunner to follow Belichick as the next coach in New England. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft spent his entire eight-year career with the Patriots, totaling 802 combined tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He earned All-Pro First-Team honors in 2010 and won a Super Bowl ring in 2014-15 (injured and did not play).

Jerod Mayo has a strong bond with the franchise and fan base, making him a sensible fit in many ways. But does this mutual split between owner Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick offer the Patriots the perfect opportunity to move out of their wheelhouse? That question will be the source of much anxiety among the Foxborough Faithful in the coming days, weeks, and maybe even months.